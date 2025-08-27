Target has just announced a significant leadership shakeup, which could indicate major changes for shoppers in Washington. The CEO of Target is stepping down after over 10 years in charge of the company.

Head Of Target Is Stepping Down

Brian Cornell is stepping down as CEO but will remain a member of the company's Board of Directors, as confirmed by the company. Target COO Michael Fiddelke is set to replace Cornell as CEO, effective February 1, 2026.

"There is no one better suited to move Target forward than Michael Fiddelke. He brings a remarkable level of resolve in the face of complex challenges, a deep passion for growth, and a natural ability to inspire those around him to define what's next," -Target CEO Brian Cornell

Changes Come After Declining Sales, Boycotts

Cornell is stepping down after a continued decline in sales and backlash following its decision to retract diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring initiatives. Target announced the discontinuation of its hiring goals for minority employees shortly after President Donald Trump took office.

In March, a nationwide 40-day consumer boycott of Target started due to the company's recent decision to discontinue its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program.

In March, Target warned that price increases were likely due to tariffs imposed by President Trump.

Target has appointed Michael Fiddelke, its current Chief Operating Officer, to replace Cornell. However, Cornell will continue with the company as executive chairman.

Could Changes Be Coming To Target?

Changes are common and often anticipated when a new CEO takes charge. These leaders typically introduce their own vision, management style, and strategies, which can lead to changes in executive teams, company culture, and overall business direction.

Cornell has been employed at Target for over 20 years, and he suggests that changes are on the horizon.

"My history with the company also deepens my sense of responsibility for where Target goes next, and I step into the role with an urgent commitment to drive growth and deliver better results. I am eager to refocus our strategy and build on the assets and capabilities that have made Target a beloved destination for incredible products and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. -Target CEO Brian Cornell

