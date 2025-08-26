Police released the name of a victim of a homicide occurring earlier this month at Hund Memorial Park.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities identified 19-year-old Miguel Guizar as the victim of a shooting around 8 p.m. Aug. 17. Mattawa Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park and found Guizar suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died in the hospital from his injuries.

“This remains an ongoing investigation, and we are asking for the community’s assistance as we work to bring answers and justice for the victim and his family,” the department said in a statement.

Mattawa police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has video footage, or any other information related to the case to call 509-762-1160.