Two Drivers Involved in Crash Involving Spilled Load Near Mattawa
Two men escaped injury when a truck driver lost control of a trailer hauling crushed vehicles Friday evening in Grant County.
The WSP says 47-year old Mario A. Reyes-Mendoza of Yakima, was westbound on SR24, about 15 miles east of Mattawa when his rear PUP trailer overturned in a ditch. The load of crushed vehicles was spilled in the incident and some of the debris struck an eastbound vehicle driven by a 43 year old Edward H. Edica from Moxee, WA. Edica was able to call 911 to report the collision.
Both lanes were initially blocked at the scene but a tow operator was able to get the trailer upright and the roadway cleared in under 20 minutes.
There were no injuries reported and impairment was not a factor but Reyes-Mendoza was cited for distracted driving and wheels off the roadway.
