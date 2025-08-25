Two Drivers Involved in Crash Involving Spilled Load Near Mattawa

Two men escaped injury when a truck driver lost control of a trailer hauling crushed vehicles Friday evening in Grant County.

The WSP says  47-year old  Mario A. Reyes-Mendoza of Yakima, was westbound on SR24, about 15 miles east of Mattawa when his rear PUP trailer overturned in a ditch.  The load of crushed vehicles was spilled in the incident and some of the debris struck an eastbound vehicle driven by a 43 year old Edward H. Edica from Moxee, WA.  Edica was able to call 911 to report the collision.

Both lanes were initially blocked at the scene but a tow operator was able to get the trailer upright and the roadway cleared in under 20 minutes.

There were no injuries reported and impairment was not a factor but Reyes-Mendoza was cited for distracted driving and wheels off the roadway.

