Two men escaped injury when a truck driver lost control of a trailer hauling crushed vehicles Friday evening in Grant County.

The WSP says 47-year old Mario A. Reyes-Mendoza of Yakima, was westbound on SR24, about 15 miles east of Mattawa when his rear PUP trailer overturned in a ditch. The load of crushed vehicles was spilled in the incident and some of the debris struck an eastbound vehicle driven by a 43 year old Edward H. Edica from Moxee, WA. Edica was able to call 911 to report the collision.

Both lanes were initially blocked at the scene but a tow operator was able to get the trailer upright and the roadway cleared in under 20 minutes.

Get our free mobile app

There were no injuries reported and impairment was not a factor but Reyes-Mendoza was cited for distracted driving and wheels off the roadway.