A Mattawa man is in custody after allegedly speeding through Desert Aire at over 100 miles per hour Saturday morning.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Kyle Foreman said it happened around 12:55 a.m. near Desert Aire when deputies clocked a sedan traveling 102 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone.

Police pulled 25-year-old Juan Toscano over. He reportedly exited the vehicle and charged toward the deputy and ignored commands.

Deputies tased Toscano and took him into custody and booked him on multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, negligent driving, obstructing an officer, and intimidating a public servant.