The Absolute Prettiest Hotels To Stay In the Pacific Northwest

The Winter holiday season is fast approaching. If you'd like to escape and get away to a beautiful weekend location - then consider these five Northwest hotels.

"Pretty" is an accurate way to describe a nice hotel and Redbook put together a good list of the "Absolute Prettiest Hotels in America".



'No matter what type of vacation you’re planning, selecting a pretty hotel—inside and out—is vital.' -Redbook

A hotel was chosen by Redbook in each state in America. We have curated this list and given you the four "Absolute Prettiest Hotel" in the Pacific Northwest. I was amazed that one local hotel didn't make the list and included it below.

Lotte Hotel - Seattle, Washington

Lotte Hotel Seattle (via Facebook) Lotte Hotel Seattle (via Facebook) loading...

This downtown Seattle hotel, designed by French industrial designer Philippe Starck, is inspired by the rustic beauty of the surrounding Pacific Northwest. Enjoy the plush and polished rooms and amazing views of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains.

Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard - Dundee, Oregon

Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard (via Facebook) Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard (via Facebook) loading...

Find peace and relaxation in this well-designed nine-room villa perched above 100 acres of vineyards. Enjoy the spacious balconies to sip wine and enjoy meaningful conversations.

Triple Creek Ranch - Darby, Montana

Triple Creek Ranch Laurie Zande Williard (via Facebook) Triple Creek Ranch Laurie Zande Williard (via Facebook) loading...

Come enjoy your choice of horseback riding, hiking hammock, or floating on the Bitterroot River. Then enjoy great hospitality amid the Bitterroot Mountain Range of the Montana Rocky Mountains. If you love the outdoors and world-class accommodations - this place is Hard to beat.

Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho

Shore Lodge - McCall Idaho (via Facebook) Shore Lodge - McCall Idaho (via Facebook) loading...

This vacation destination has been thriving since 1948. The interiors are inspired by the resort’s endless surrounding trees and Lake Payette.

Bonus selection for Washington: Post Hotel - Leavenworth

Post Hotel Guinevere Shabo via Facebook Post Hotel Guinevere Shabo via Facebook loading...

This Leavenworth location has world-class ambiance and decor - with friendly staff and great food. The wellness area is what sets this hotel apart. Relax and reset in the steam rooms, saunas, cold rooms, and plunges.

INFO: Redbook Magazine