The Camino De Santigo and it’s ties to Washington State

There are some journeys in life we take on our own, and some we experience with others. Some people, like my mother, Tammy, go on a 500-mile journey. 7 times...

The Camino De Santiago...

"The Camino de Santiago, or in English the Way of St. James is a network of pilgrims' ways or pilgrimages leading to the shrine of the apostle James in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia in northwestern Spain, where tradition holds that the remains of the apostle are buried. Wikipedia"

In order to "keep pace" of a 30ish day trek, you will have to walk around 12-15 miles a day.

Seems crazy right?! I mean Who would want to do that willingly? Honestly, a ton of people!

"Walking the Camino de Santiago is one of the most highly sought pilgrimages in the history of humanity. Today, nearly 350,000 trekkers from around the world continue to complete the Camino each year—and for good reason." - Walking the Camino | Everything You Need To Know - Explore (exploreworldwide.com)

Why would one choose to do this journey? Multiple reasons, from learning about oneself to finding peace after a loved one's death, but really, the reasons are personal to each person, and each of their lives.

How did my mom find out about the Camino De Santiago?



Yes, my mother watched this movie and was inspired. With my mother's experience, she even says, in comparison to the movie and the actual walk itself, the movie wasn't "too Hollywood." And by that she means, a lot of the areas in the movie were spot on to real life.

Only wearing 10% of your body weight in a pack, which includes a change of clothes, very basic essentials and hiking boots (please if you choose to go, have them be broken in.)

Do you know anyone who has done the Camino De Santiago?

With our family being from the Brewster/Pateros/Methow area, my mother did mention that the "way," reminds her of the Methow WA landscape.

Simply Beautiful.

How does the Camino De Santiago compare to the Pacific Crest Trail?

"Through-hiking the Camino de Santiago is unlike the AT, PCT, or CDT in many respects. Key differences include few places to camp, daily walking through small towns with hostels (albergues), cafes, and grocery stores, plenty of drinking water, and mostly low to moderate elevation gain." - Preparing for the Camino de Santiago - The Trek

In other words, The Camino Provides...

You stay in hostels, walk through towns and cities all along "the way." whereas on the PCT, you have to actually pack a tent, sleeping bag and then some. Plus be prepared with food and water well in advance.

In miles comparison:

The PCT is 2,650 miles.

Camino: "Stretching 500 miles over hilly terrain, this northern trek typically takes 35 days for the seasoned hiker."

My momma is currently on her journey again, if you are curious and wanting to keep up with her trek, you are more than welcome to check out her blog page here. I'll add, she's a beautiful writer and paints a very good picture of her experiences!

A Map of Different Camino Trails:

stingynomads.com

If you are considering this adventure for yourself, here's what "StingyNomads" has to offer in advice...

"Which Camino route is the best for you?

Which Camino route is the best? is one of the most frequently asked Camino questions we get. It depends on several aspects.

Decide how far you want to walk – short, middle, or long-distance route. You always can start a route not from its official beginning but from the point on the route that suits you the best. Choose the best route for the month you want to walk – not too hot, not too much rain. Determine what you want to see; coast, beach, forest, mountains, historical cities. Decide if you want to walk a busy and very social Camino route or rather have a solitary walk. (source) "

No matter what curiosity this has sparked, it's worth looking into!

To my Mom:

"You blow me away with your courage, strength and perseverance. You prove to YOURSELF that you are capable of all things. No matter the Journey momma, You Got This!" - Aly

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva

Photo Credit: André Gilbert

