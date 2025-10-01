Malls have survived online shopping.

Forbes even reports that malls have seen (get this) an overall traffic increase. Foot traffic is up, even as some anchor stores have closed.

How are Malls staying alive and relevant?

Malls across America and Washington have shifted towards “mixed-use” “experperience-focused destinations.”

Malls in 2025 are combining retail experience with entertainment, dining, residential spaces, and enhanced digital experiences.

There are a handful of malls in Washington that still seem to have the same foot traffic as they did in 1995. Scroll down and find a great place to grab a latte, a bite to eat, and some great clothes.

My local mall in the Wenatchee Valley ranks just beyond the top 30 rated malls in Washington.

#31 Wenatchee Valley Mall

Wenatchee Valley Mall

Built in 1973 on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. The Macy’s location still gets a good amount of foot traffic.

Here are the top-rated malls in Washington, as rated by TripAdvisor.

#25 Capital Mall

Macy's, Best Buy, Red Robin, and over 120 other stores in Olympia.

#24 Vancouver Mall

Vancouver, WA, is a local hotspot with over 140 stores and an AMC movie theater.

#23 Tacoma Mall

It is one of the state’s iconic malls, just off I-5.

Tacoma Mall

#21 Northtown Mall

I’ve spent many cold, frigid Saturdays inside this iconic Spokane Mall.

#20 Columbia Center

Sing the '90s Tri-Cities radio jingle: “Columbia, Center, Columbia Center, We got you covered!”

Columbia Center

#16 River Park Square

Located by Spokane’s Riverfront Park. “When in doubt, shop. This was a terrific place to kill time, and still is.” -Brooke (via TripAdvisor)

#14 Kitsap Mall

My childhood mall of my youth. TripAdvisor’s #1 thing to do in Silverdale (Kitsap County)

Kitsap Mall

#12 Redmond Town Center

“The ambiance is perfect…Lots of parking, and plenty of space to stretch your legs!” -Jason on TripAdvisor

#9 Spokane Valley Mall

I helped open this great mall in the late 90s (live radio remote) - and it's still thriving today!

#8 Pacific Place

My favorite mall in Seattle has a great sky-lit atrium.

#6 Steam Plant Square

This fabulous downtown Spokane location emerged after I left in the late 1990s.

Steam Plant Square

#5 Westlake Center

The place to grab the Monorail to the Space Needle, or any Kraken home game.

#4 Alderwood Mall

Lynwood’s heritage mall. “Great Mall filled with great shops.” - Shiloh

#3 Westfield Southcenter

My tip? Trapper’s all-you-can-eat Sushi - my nearest experience to heaven on Earth.

#2 University Village

Located in the shadow of Husky Stadium. It's “Seattle's only outdoor lifestyle shopping center.”

#1 Bellevue Square

If malls are declining, you’d never know at Bell-Square.

Bellevue Square

