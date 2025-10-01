Malls In Washington Still Bringing Back 90s Shopping Vibes
Malls have survived online shopping.
Forbes even reports that malls have seen (get this) an overall traffic increase. Foot traffic is up, even as some anchor stores have closed.
How are Malls staying alive and relevant?
Malls across America and Washington have shifted towards “mixed-use” “experperience-focused destinations.”
Malls in 2025 are combining retail experience with entertainment, dining, residential spaces, and enhanced digital experiences.
There are a handful of malls in Washington that still seem to have the same foot traffic as they did in 1995. Scroll down and find a great place to grab a latte, a bite to eat, and some great clothes.
Here's TripAdvisor's Top Shopping Malls in Washington.
My local mall in the Wenatchee Valley ranks just beyond the top 30 rated malls in Washington.
#31 Wenatchee Valley Mall
Built in 1973 on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. The Macy’s location still gets a good amount of foot traffic.
Here are the top-rated malls in Washington, as rated by TripAdvisor.
#25 Capital Mall
Macy's, Best Buy, Red Robin, and over 120 other stores in Olympia.
#24 Vancouver Mall
Vancouver, WA, is a local hotspot with over 140 stores and an AMC movie theater.
#23 Tacoma Mall
It is one of the state’s iconic malls, just off I-5.
#21 Northtown Mall
I’ve spent many cold, frigid Saturdays inside this iconic Spokane Mall.
#20 Columbia Center
Sing the '90s Tri-Cities radio jingle: “Columbia, Center, Columbia Center, We got you covered!”
#16 River Park Square
Located by Spokane’s Riverfront Park. “When in doubt, shop. This was a terrific place to kill time, and still is.” -Brooke (via TripAdvisor)
#14 Kitsap Mall
My childhood mall of my youth. TripAdvisor’s #1 thing to do in Silverdale (Kitsap County)
#12 Redmond Town Center
“The ambiance is perfect…Lots of parking, and plenty of space to stretch your legs!” -Jason on TripAdvisor
#9 Spokane Valley Mall
I helped open this great mall in the late 90s (live radio remote) - and it's still thriving today!
#8 Pacific Place
My favorite mall in Seattle has a great sky-lit atrium.
#6 Steam Plant Square
This fabulous downtown Spokane location emerged after I left in the late 1990s.
#5 Westlake Center
The place to grab the Monorail to the Space Needle, or any Kraken home game.
#4 Alderwood Mall
Lynwood’s heritage mall. “Great Mall filled with great shops.” - Shiloh
#3 Westfield Southcenter
My tip? Trapper’s all-you-can-eat Sushi - my nearest experience to heaven on Earth.
#2 University Village
Located in the shadow of Husky Stadium. It's “Seattle's only outdoor lifestyle shopping center.”
#1 Bellevue Square
If malls are declining, you’d never know at Bell-Square.
