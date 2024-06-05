Cashmere Man Arrested In Connection With Wenatchee Subway Robbery

A 41-year-old Cashmere man is in jail after police say he robbed a Wenatchee Subway store in the 900 block of North Mission Street several weeks ago.

Officers say Steven James Arthur Moore is the person who wore a mask and robbed the Subway of $320 in cash while carrying what looked like a black semi-automatic pistol.

They say Moore did not point the gun at anyone and now think it might have been a BB gun.

Police arrested Moore Tuesday after tracking him down through an informant who said Moore bragged to acquaintances that he pulled off the robbery.

The informant said Moore told people he ducked behind an office supply store and changed clothes before walking to a nearby restaurant after the robbery.

Officers say they were able to positively identify Moore from the restaurant's security video. Security video at the Subway store did not capture the robbery.

Wenatchee Police filed a preliminary affidavit in Chelan County Superior Court Wednesday asking for 1st Degree Robbery charges.

Moore had not been formally charged by prosecutors and had not yet made a court appearance as on Wednesday afternoon.