A Cashmere man has been sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including unlawful firearm possession and identity theft.

42-year-old Steven James Arthur Moore was accused of robbing a Wenatchee Subway in May 2024 while masked and armed, stealing about $300.

Judge’s Sentencing Decision

His plea deal combined charges from several unrelated cases and dropped a robbery count. Judge Travis Brandt sentenced Moore to nearly 51 months and dismissed charges from four other cases.

Moore, jailed since his arrest last year, did not admit guilt but acknowledged likely conviction at trial.

He also admitted to a substance abuse problem and was sentenced under Washington’s Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, allowing part of his sentence to be served in treatment.

He must serve 51 months of community custody after release and pay restitution to his victims.