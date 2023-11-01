Veteran’s Day Parade to Take Place in Wenatchee WA
Let's take a moment to Honor those who Served in the Armed Forces of the United States.
"Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 making it an annual observance, and it became a national holiday in 1938. Sixteen years later, then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name to Veterans Day to honor all those who served their country during war or peacetime. On this day, the nation honors military veterans — living and dead — with parades and other observances across the country and a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia." - Source
How many Veterans are there?
16.2 million
The number of military veterans in the United States in 2022, representing 6.2% of the total civilian population age 18 and over. (Source)
Join Wenatchee WA in Honoring those who Served.
Facts To Know About Veterans Day
