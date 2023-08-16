Helicopter Team Rescues Hiker Near Loomis

A hiker is recovering after being rescued from a trail near Loomis in Okanogan County on Sunday.

Chief Rick Balam with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says the 59-year-old suffered a medical emergency at around 4 p.m. near the Cathedral Trailhead.

"Apparently he had become overheated and didn't have enough water. He and his party were able to text back and forth through an In-Reach device to give us details about what was going on."

Balam says a U.S. Navy helicopter rescue team out of Whidbey Island was called in a short time later to retrieve the man.

"The helicopter was able to put down medics to the patient and at about eight o'clock they were able to hoist the patient back into the helicopter and left for St. Joseph's Hospital in Bellingham."

The man reportedly was suffering from severe heat exhaustion and dehydration.

There is no word on the man's current condition but Balam believes he is expected to make a full recovery.