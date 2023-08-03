White Powder Discovered At Okanogan Co. Courthouse

The Okanogan County Courthouse will be closed until further notice after the discovery of an unknown substance in the auditor's office.

Chief Rick Balam with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says the substance was found on Wednesday afternoon.

"We had a call yesterday afternoon just before four o'clock that an individual in one of the offices at the courthouse had opened an envelope that contained a white powder."

Balam says the sheriff's office, along with the Okanogan Fire Department and an ambulance company all responded to the situation.

"Due to the nature of the substance we made the decision to evacuate the entire courthouse."

A hazardous materials team with the Washington State Patrol is currently en route to assist local police in determining what the substance is and who might have delivered it to the courthouse.

While the matter is being investigated, the entire courthouse will remain closed, including the offices of the county assessor, auditor, clerk, and treasurer.