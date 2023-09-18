Bridgeport Couple Arrested For Alleged Armed Kidnapping, Drug Possession

Two people are in jail after they allegedly kidnapped an Okanogan County man at gunpoint.

The victim told deputies the he was forcibly taken from a residence in the town of Monse on Sept. 12 by 48-year-old Michael Mair and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Regina Couture, both of Bridgeport.

Okanogan County Undersheriff Dave Yarnell says the pair kidnapped the man because they believed he had taken some of Mair's property.

"There was an allegation made against him by Mair that the victim was involved in the theft of some construction tools."

After obtaining the necessary warrants, both Mair and Couture were arrested at their residence in Bridgeport where police also discovered a cache of illegal drugs and other contraband.

"Shortly after entering the home, approximately 3,500 pills that are suspected of being fentanyl was located along with several illegally-possessed firearms."

Mair and Couture were both booked into the Okanogan County Jail on charges of kidnapping, assault, drug possession, and weapons violations.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Brewster Police Department also provided assistance in the investigation and arrests.