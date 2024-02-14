Two Arrested For Narcotics Possession In Grand Coulee

Two people are behind bars after police say they were found in possession of narcotics during a traffic stop in Grant County on Tuesday.

Officers with the Coulee Dam and Grand Coulee Police Departments pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of State Route 174 and Grand Coulee Avenue in Grand Coulee and discovered 833 fentanyl tablets, as well as fentanyl powder, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office says the traffic stop was initiated as part of an investigation by Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET).

"There was an investigation that pre-dated this traffic stop and that investigation led them (INET) to have enough evidence that there was going to be narcotics inside the vehicle. That's what allowed them to get a search warrant and make the stop."

The car's two occupants, 42-year-old Tony Gonzalez of Electric City and 36-year-old Latecia Perez of Moses Lake, were both arrested for drug possession with intent to deliver.

Gonzalez was also found in possession of a semiautomatic pistol that had been reported stolen out of Moscow, Idaho.

Foreman says Gonzalez has a lengthy rap sheet.

"He's a six-time convicted felon whose previous crimes did not meet the standards of the three-strikes-you're-out law in Washington."

The street value of the drugs seized in the bust is approximately $3,300.

Both Gonzalez and Perez are currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail.

Foreman was unable to say if INET is still investigating any other suspects linked to drug trafficking activity in the Grand Coulee area.

