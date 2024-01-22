Moses Lake Man Arrested For Drug Dealing

A Moses Lake man is in jail on drug charges following a traffic stop.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Bryan Bickel was pulled over inside the Moses Lake city limits last Thursday (Jan. 18).

When deputies obtained a warrant to search Bickel's vehicle, they discovered crystal methamphetamine and cocaine, along with numerous unused baggies commonly used in the drug trade for packaging smaller amounts of narcotics.

Bickel was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of drug possession with intent to distribute.