Clicking on the digital odometers on the US Census Bureau's website is a fun, interactive way to watch population numbers grow, both in America and around the globe. It's a great way to see how our world is changing!

How many people live in our country - and the planet?

The current estimate of Americans living today is just over 337 million. On average, the population of the USA grows by one every eight seconds.

The world’s population recently reached 8 billion and continues to grow at a rate of 2 people per second.

1. China 1,416,043,270 6. Nigeria 236,747,130 2. India 1,409,128,296 7. Brazil 220,051,512 3. United States 336,673,595 8. Bangladesh 168,697,184 4. Indonesia 281,562,465 9. Russia 140,820,810 5. Pakistan 252,363,571 10. Mexico 130,739,927

What US State has the Highest Population Growth?

Washington was cited as having the 7th highest population growth in 2023. Considering the number of people moving in and out, Washington's population increased by over 28,000 last year.

Which Washington county has the largest increase in population?

King County, the most populous county in Washington, grew by over 30,000 residents in the past year. Random fact: nearly 30% of Washington’s population resides in King County.

WA's population - Where do the most people live in our state? CREDIT: svncornerstone.com/ loading...

Although King County may have the highest growth rate of any county in Washington, it increased by only 0.3% from the previous year.

What county in Washington grew the fastest, by percentage?

Top 5 Fastest Growing Counties in 2023:

#1 Kittitas County: 2.75% Population Growth (Biggest city is Ellensburg)

#2 Grant County: 1.94% Population Growth (Biggest is Moses Lake)

#3 Clark County: 1.69% Population Growth (Biggest is Vancouver)

#4 Lincoln County: 1.57% Population Growth (Biggest is Davenport)

#5 Douglas County: 1.46% Population Growth (Biggest city is East Wenatchee)

WA Counties population change 2023 Washington population changes by county CREDIT: svncornerstone.com/ loading...

In Memoriam: Recent Notable Deaths From News, Sports, Entertainment and Culture Explore some of the notable people from pop culture, news, and beyond whose deaths have made headlines recently.

Washington City Nicknames There's nothing more personal than a nickname, and even cities and suburbs can end up with special nicknames. Sometimes it's something tongue-in-cheek from its residents or rivals, and sometimes it's an official "motto" meant to promote the city through tourism.

We've compiled dozens of Washington city nicknames to offer you a virtual tour of the weird and wacky names we've given our favorite local areas in the Evergreen state. How many of them have you heard? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton