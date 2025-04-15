The weather was nice, my wife and I took a stroll from the bottom of 9th Street to Pybus Market. I immediately noticed significant improvements to the loop trail and took out my notepad to describe what I saw.

Chelan PUD and the City of Wenatchee have vastly improved the Loop Trail along the Columbia River.

The Wenatchee Riverfront Park’s $11.7 million construction/improvement plan for Riverfront Park is now off and running.

The signs along the loop trail have been repainted with signs directing bike and foot traffic to designated areas to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.

Things I've already noticed about the Loop Trail construction:

Apple Capital Loop Trail Improvements:

The Wenatchee Loop Trail has split foot and bike traffic between the bottom of Ninth Street near the Wenatchee Row and Paddle Club and the Riverfront Kids Train Depot. The PUD calls the new paint scheme “safe spaces.”

NOTE: I quickly learned that you must be aware of where you should be walking on the newly marked trail. When heading north from Pybus Market, I usually walked (or ran) on the far left side of the trail. THAT area is now reserved for bikes. Be aware of where you are!

I noticed the loop trail has been widened in the congested area between the kids' train depot and the bottom of 9th Street.

The pronounced dip near the backside of the Riverside 9 apartments will have been leveled. This prevents excessive speed buildup for those on wheels.

There is also a gravel path down to the river's edge, where you can bring your dog, a lovely blanket, and a book.

Riverfront Park Improvements:

A Columbia River steamboat theme, with a kids' splash pad, is being built at the bottom of Fifth Street.

A grand pavilion with picnic seating has been built just north of the splash pad.

The area of the Pedestrian Bridge that takes you from the Saddle Rock Brew Pub and the Numerica Performing Arts Center to the area near the Train Depot Plaza has been completely rerouted.

