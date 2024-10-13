Update 3:50 p.m.

A Level 3 (Get Out Now!) is in effect for the west end of Connery Rd., north of Jim Smith Rd.

Update 3:45 p.m.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 Fire Evacuation for Wenatchee Heights, Leave now.

The affected area is West end of Connery Rd, North end of Jim Smith

Current conditions present a specific and immediate threat to the life and safety of persons within this area.

You will be kept advised as conditions change. Please monitor Chelan County Emergency Management Face book for updates.

Get our free mobile app

Original post

Level 2 fire evacuations are in effect for Squilchuck Rd., according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

The blaze was initially reported at 2:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Squilchuck Rd.

"Because of the ongoing wildfire," writes Chelan County Emergency Management on Facebook, "we will be closing Squilchuck Road to through traffic at Methow St. and Squilchuck Road. If you do not live in the area, stay away from Squilchuck Road at this time."

"The wildfire is on the east side of Squilchuck Road. We are working on updating the Chelan County Emergency Incidents Map now. Please use the map once it is up."

This is a developing story.