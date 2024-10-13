Fire In Squilchuck Area Forces Evacuations

Update 6:40 p.m.

Per Chelan County Emergency Management, "All evacuation levels remain the same for the ongoing wildfire. Along Squilchuck Road and up the valley, the fire's progression has slowed -- and nearly stopped. However, the fire is still actively burning near our Level 3 area in Wenatchee Heights."

"Under current conditions, this isn't a fast moving fire. Firefighters are working hard to get it under control."

"Continue to monitor the Emergency Incidents Map for evacuation updates. We expect to have our next update at 9:30 p.m."

Update 5:20 p.m.

The Squilchuck Road Fire is estimated at 25 acres.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but according to Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett, it was likely a burn pile.

No structure damage has been reported, though several structures are vulnerable, says Brett. He says that increased humidity tonight will "help significantly" with containment efforts.

Limited air support - at least one helicopter - appears to have been deployed. Brett says that additional support was requested; the Fire Marshal's Office has yet to grant approval.

Update 3:50 p.m.

A Level 3 (Get Out Now!) is in effect for the west end of Connery Rd., north of Jim Smith Rd.

Update 3:45 p.m.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 Fire Evacuation for Wenatchee Heights, Leave now.

The affected area is West end of Connery Road, North end of Jim Smith Road.

Current conditions present a specific and immediate threat to the life and safety of persons within this area.

You will be kept advised as conditions change. Please monitor Chelan County Emergency Management Face book for updates.

Original post

Level 2 fire evacuations are in effect for Squilchuck Rd., according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

The blaze was initially reported at 2:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Squilchuck Rd.

"Because of the ongoing wildfire," writes Chelan County Emergency Management on Facebook, "we will be closing Squilchuck Road to through traffic at Methow St. and Squilchuck Road. If you do not live in the area, stay away from Squilchuck Road at this time."

"The wildfire is on the east side of Squilchuck Road. We are working on updating the Chelan County Emergency Incidents Map now. Please use the map once it is up."

This is a developing story.