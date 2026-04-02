Many people in the Wenatchee Valley only use sunscreen during the hottest summer months. However, local experts warn that this habit can lead to more than just sunburn.

Why UV Protection Matters Indoors and on Cloudy Days

Dr. Tracy Evans, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director at Pacific Skin and Cosmetic Dermatology, , a board-certified dermatologist and medical director at Pacific Skin and Cosmetic Dermatology, explains that sunscreen is important for more than just beach days or preventing wrinkles. It is your best protection against sun damage, pre-cancers, and skin cancer. “I encourage my patients to use sunscreen every day, no matter if they are inside or outside,” Dr. Evans says. Even a short walk to the mailbox or a quick trip to the coffee shop can expose your skin to harmful UV rays.

Canva Canva loading...

North Central Washington residents may not realize that UV rays can pass through glass, so you need protection while driving, sitting by a window at home, or working in an office. Cloudy days do not block UV rays, and sunlight reflecting off snow in the Cascades or Wenatchee foothills during winter can be especially harsh. Dr. Evans using broad-spectrum sunscreen every day, reapplying it every 80 minutes when outside, and covering areas that are often missed, such as suggests using broad-spectrum sunscreen every day, reapplying it every 80 minutes when outside, and covering areas that are often missed, such as Manyresidents may not realize thatcan pass through glass, so you need protection while driving, sitting by a window at home, or working in an office. Cloudy days do not block, and sunlight reflecting off snow in the Cascades or Wenatchee foothills during winter can be especially harsh.the tops of your feet, ears, and neck.

Seasonal Skin Care From Mission Ridge to the Apple Blossom Festival

2016 Apple Blossom Parade via Connor 2016 Apple Blossom Parade via Connor loading...

Washington’s mix of sunny, cloudy, and seasonal weather makes it even more important to use sunscreen all year. Whether you are hiking the Enchantments, skiing at Mission Ridge, or enjoying the Apple Blossom Festival in the spring, regular sunscreen use helps keep your skin healthy for years to come. This summer and throughout the year, try to make sunscreen part of your daily routine, just as you brush your teeth. Your future self will be glad you did. For advice tailored to your skin, talk to a board-certified dermatologist. Simple daily habits in the Wenatchee Valley can go a long way in preventing serious skin problems later.

LOOK: These Are the Counties With the Highest Cancer Rates in Washington Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in Washington using data from the CDC.