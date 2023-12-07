What Does The Wenatchee Valley Have Delivered When Sick?
We asked and you spoke!
You're Sick at Home but are ordering door dash /uber eats, what's your order?
With the flu in full force this winter season, ask me how I know, sometimes we just can't get the energy to get out and get food. Luckily for us, we have Uber Eats and Door Dash right at our fingertips. So, what do we order?
Spring Lotus -
One of my absolute favorites! I highly recommend the Spring Rolls with extra Peanut Sauce, and for the sickness, a nice bowl of Pho! So good!
Spring Lotus | Vietnamese Restaurant | Wenatchee, WA (springlotusrestaurant.com)
Steamers West:
Enoy your cup of coffee, get your snack and sit back with your sickness happier that you have your Steamers West!
La Fuente:
My all-time favorite meal here is the Camerone Al Mojo De Ajo, shrimp with mushrooms in a garlicy flavorful sauce. OMG so so good!
Tastebuds:
Try any dish here and be stupid happy. Yes, I said "stupid happy." Huge fan of their lunches and stuffed mushrooms!
Tastebuds – Bistro | Bar | Bottles
Garlini's:
If you have yet to try their fresh out of the oven bread, oh my friend you are missing out, and served with a heaping of their garlic butter?! Oh, my lord my mouth is salivating for the goodness!
Tiki Hawaiian BBQ:
If you have yet to try Tiki's, I suggest getting their ramen bowl So yummy! or Chicken Katsu, very tasty!
VN PHO:
Be prepared to have your mouth bursting with Pho flavor! Hands down, the best Pho in the Wenatchee Valley!
Steam Panda:
Ramen, dumplings, tea, you really can't go wrong with any order you place here! Enjoy!
Now go forth and order what your sick little heart needs to feel better! Wenatchee has spoken!
The Foods You Could Eat Every Day and Never Get Sick Of
Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins
7 Best Barbeque Restaurants in Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
4 of the Best Washington State Hot Springs To Enjoy During Winter
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals