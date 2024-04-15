Your Ultimate Washington State Foodie Stops

I Love Food.

There, I said it, and it felt good because well, I do!

I'm allergic to one food and that would be Avocados.

Luckily for us though, we can find some super good food in Washington State that doesn't have to include avocado.

Btw, I found out I'm allergic to avocado on a first date... No there was not a second.

Honestly, I think it was!

So, where can we go in Washington for some yummy food?

Feeling Pizza?

What about a dinner for a special occasion?

Maybe you are looking for that Perfect Washington Apple...

You can even have super fun dining experiences that take you back in time.

No matter where you choose to eat in Washington State, make sure it makes your heart sing!

Have you ever had a bad experience while out dining?

Please bring that to the attention of the manager. I see on social media, complaints about this place or that, but did they make that complaint to the Manager, or do they expect their Facebook post to land in the right hands?

How much should we tip in Washington State?

"If service is satisfactory, customers generally give waitstaff, taxi drivers, barbers, hairdressers, and so forth, a tip of from 15% to 20% of the total bill. (Be aware that tipping waitstaff less than 15% is considered a sign that service was bad.)" - Source

So yes, tip too please :)

Whatever restaurant you choose, my rule of thumb when ordering is...

Order the food you wouldn't normally make at home. Why order and pay for something you already make?!

