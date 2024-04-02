No one gives us a guidebook to being single in Washington state.

Let's be honest, no matter the state, no one gets a guidebook to being single.

Being alone doesn't mean being lonely.

That's a quote by I have no idea who and honestly, that's what I keep telling myself.

There's someone for everyone.

How much do we believe that? Are we even sure that's a true statement?

"Finding love is not necessarily rare, as many people around the world experience love and build meaningful relationships throughout their lives. Love is a fundamental and universal human experience, and it's something that most people desire and seek at some point." - Source

Do you believe in love?

via GIPHY

I do believe in love, and I do believe people do eventually find their person.

What happens though what you find someone amazing, but you just know it's not "right," right now.

I just asked myself that exact question, and man alive, I made a choice that has stung so bad but feels right at the same time that I don't even really know what my next step is.

I'm a 34-year-old single mom.

Why does it feel like that sentence just bares so much weight. It's like a stigma is attached to the dread "single mom," title.

"There are more than 15 million single moms in America today. They are currently raising more than 22 million of America’s youth" - Source.

So, I know I am not alone, but I also feel like, whoa.

I'm listening to my gut and my heart.

I have been a "single mom" for about 2 years now and while it's not easy, ultimately, we have a common goal of "Wanting our children to see us happy."

What matters is showing our little ones that their parents can be happy, healthy and co parent.

We can still lead with love while being single.

