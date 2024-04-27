Is Alien Abduction Insurance a Thing in Washington State?

Can You Buy Alien Abduction Insurance In Washington State?

Alien abduction insurance—Could this be the most out-of-this-world policy the insurance world has to offer?

It sounds like something ripped from the pages of a science fiction novel or a quirky Hollywood comedy, but it's real, it's available in certain states, and it's surprisingly niche.

Washington State Ranks #2 In The Nation For UFO Sightings

But what about Washington State?

It might surprise you that Washington State ranks #2 in the nation for UFO sightings so it makes sense that you should be able to buy alien abduction insurance right?

The Saint Lawrence Agency and Alien Policies

Before we get into Washington's take on the subject, it's worth mentioning that this peculiar form of insurance coverage is associated with the Saint Lawrence Agency in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Founded in 1987, this agency is famous for being the pioneering provider of alien abduction insurance policies. Over the years, the agency has made headlines and garnered both support and skepticism for its alien abduction policy.

The Saint Lawrence Agency reports to have sold thousands of these policies worldwide.

The policy costs $19.99 and pays out 10 million dollars if you get abducted. It's important to note that, you'll need an alien signature to verify your claims.

The Curious Case in Washington State

Washington State is no stranger to the paranormal, with its Ghost Conference in the coastal town of Port Gamble and the reported flying saucer sighting near Mount Rainier that popularized the term "flying saucer" but alien abduction insurance does not seem to have made significant waves in the Evergreen State.

Despite being home to numerous UFO enthusiasts, residents could likely seek such coverage from a provider in another state, like Florida.

So it is possible to get alien abduction insurance believe it or not but if I was ever to get abducted, I'm not sure I'd want to come back to collect. There might be a better life out there.

