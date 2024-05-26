Washington State’s Official Dance Is One You Dreaded in 5th Grade

What Is The Official Dance Of Washington State?

When you think of official state dances, you might picture elegant waltzes or lively salsa routines.

Do You Recall 5th Grade Square Dance Classes In Washington? Was It Mandatory?

But in Washington State, the official dance is one that many of us dreaded in fifth-grade gym class - square dancing. Yes, that’s right.

The same dance that made you cringe and awkwardly shuffle around the gym is actually a beloved tradition in the Evergreen State.

I recall my fifth-grade glass where we all had to learn to square dance. it was quite the experience.

So why square dancing as the official dance of Washington? Well, it turns out that this seemingly outdated dance has deep roots in American history.

Square dancing was popularized in the 19th century as settlers moved westward and brought their cultural traditions with them.

It became a way for communities to come together, socialize, and celebrate their shared heritage.

In Washington State, square dancing has become a cherished part of local festivals, fairs, and even school curriculum...yes...5th grade for sure.

But don’t worry - square dancing in Washington isn’t all do-si-dos and promenades.

Many groups have modernized the dance by incorporating contemporary music and choreography.

You might be surprised to find yourself square dancing to your favorite pop hits or classic rock songs.

While square dancing may have been the bane of your fifth-grade existence, It's the official state dance so I guess all your work wasn't in vain, you are still the best do-si-do-er ever!

