Heavy Snow Finally Hits Washington Next Week, But When and Where?

We have been teased with the threat of "real" snow, but now it looks like it is really happening.

Washington State Heavy Snow Hits Next Week

Spotting snow even in the mountains of Washington has been difficult lately, but that looks like it is soon to change with heavy snow predicted for lots of Washington next week. So far this year. According to the Natural Resources Conservation Services, both the Cascade and Olympic Mountains have between 25-50% of normal snowpack. The weather has been unusually warm causing most of the snow that has fallen so far to melt away. Thankfully, that changes next week with colder temperatures and heavy snow predicted for many parts of Washington State, but where exactly will it hit?

Washington State: Expect Heavy Snow Next Tuesday

A winter storm starts to hit the area over the weekend, but the "real" snow amounts won't start until early next week. Most areas in Washington State are forecast for snow starting Monday night changing to heavy snow which is expected all day through Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only does the forecast call for heavy snow but it will also be windy causing more problems on Washington roads with blowing and drifting snow. The areas near Olympia and southern central Washington should be mostly spared with higher temps, but the rest of Washington is expecting the first real winter storm of the season. Now that we know "when" it hits, where are the places that are expected to get hit the worst?

Washington Heavy Snow Forecast: 1/8-1/10/2024

