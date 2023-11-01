Pedestrian Struck by Semi & Killed on Washington SR-167

The Washington State Patrol is trying to figure out how a pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi on SR-167 this afternoon.

Pedestrian Struck by Semi on SR-167

Sadly the Washington State Patrol posted on their social media page on X (formally Twitter) about a serious injury collision on SR-167 in Auburn, Washington. Initial reports around 12:40 p.m. this afternoon (Wednesday, November 1, 2023) said that the Washington State Patrol would be closing the highway and diverting traffic off SR-167 to the 15th NW exit while they investigated the crash. The last piece of information said the incident was between a semi-truck and a pedestrian.

Pedestrian Airlifted to Harborview Medical Center

First, the HOV lanes were opened on SR-167 around 1 p.m., but any major details about the accident did not come for just over another hour. Details about the crash were slim until an update was released by the Washington State Patrol just after 2 p.m. The pedestrian was airlifted from SR-167 to Harborview Medical Center but passed away shortly after. The Washington State Patrol says the case is under investigation but also said that the semi-driver was tested and impairment was not a factor in the tragedy. The Trooper says the Washington State Patrol is trying to figure out why the pedestrian was in the middle of SR-167.