According to a WARN (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification) from the WA State Employment Security Department, Pfizer plans to close a large plant in the Puget Sound region.

119 workers will lose their jobs

The separations will begin June 3, according to MyNorthwest.com. Reports indicate the plant was originally built by Bothell-based drug company Seagen. The large 270,000 square-foot plant was purchased by Pfizer for $43 billion in September of 2023.

However, the company announced it had changed its strategic plan for the facility, and is moving those operations to North Carolina.

The Everett Herald said Pfizer indicated in March it was likely going to wind down operations at the Everett plant, then the WARN alert was issued late this last week. According to the Herald via MyNorthwest.com:

"Pfizer said the decision to close the plant was not a reflection of the performances of the workers, but was designed to meet the needs of the business. The company said it now intends to manufacture the medications at a North Carolina plant."

Officials did not elaborate on specific reasons the plant is being closed.