Full disclosure: I’m not a hunter, but many in my family are, and I appreciate every one of them.

Growing up with deer steak and enjoying elk sausage.

I must admit, it was a little worrisome for 10-year-old me when my uncle asked me “How Bugs” was as I was eating my rabbit.

Luckily, I was old enough to understand where meat came from and putting two and two together, plus the fact that I was halfway through my piece, and it tasted pretty good, I let him know as much. “It’s good, Doc!”

Growing up in that environment, it seemed natural in the Pacific Northwest, and that is why my jaw dropped when I saw stats for ‘The Best & Worst U.S. States For Public Hunting.’

According to the SportsmanGuide.com:

“The best states for public hunting access are characterized by a combination of extensive public lands, supportive hunting policies, and a rich array of game species.”

How bad is Washington? Well, we’re better than California, which might not be saying much!

When it comes to how the states were ranked, many factors came into play, how much public hunting land is available, how many hunting licenses were issued, hunting season length, and the ‘Diversity of Game Species.’



The Sportsman’s Guide didn’t explain why Washington was ranked 2nd to last, but looking at California, it might be a lack of public access and regulations in place.

Looking On The Bright Side Of These Stats

If you’re a hunter in Washington, chances are you already know where you like to go and what you like to hunt.

The nice thing about us being publicly ranked second to last… fewer people to show up and take your spot. Who doesn’t have their own ‘secret fishing hole’? It’s a secret for a reason!

What do you think of Washington’s rankings? How can things change to be fixed, or are you against hunting and are happy right where we are? Tap the App, send us a message, and sound off.

