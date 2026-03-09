Do you have Paraskevidekatriaphobia? If you do, then you already know that your fears will be coming to life very, very soon. If you have no clue what that word even is (let alone how to pronounce it), then I’ll simplify it for you. Paraskevidekatriaphobia is the Fear of Friday The 13th! Now, are you scared? We have ways to deal with that fear below.

Only One More Two More To Go

Depending on when you read this article, you’ll only have 2 Friday the 13ths to deal with this year. The upcoming one is in March and another in November.

Calendar with a red X on Friday the 13th tsm/Timmy! loading...

Luckily for November, we’ll be focused on Thanksgiving coming shortly after that particular Friday, and we won’t have to worry about the dreaded day until August 2027.

Survival Tips Of Friday the 13th for Washingtonians

If all those horror and slasher films taught me anything, it is these important tips for being safe in any scenario, especially Friday the 13th!

Get our free mobile app

#5: Stay out of the woods (and we have a lot of them in Washington)! Besides all the bad stuff that can happen to campers, there are bears and bugs out there! Be smart, stay home.

#4: Always wear protection… all kinds! The sexy kind, as well as the padding and metal armor kind! You’ll thank me!



Giphy.com

#3: Eat your vegetables and take your vitamins. This will guarantee you’re healthy and strong! Very important in those fight or flight scenarios.

READ MORE: 10 Movies Filmed In Washington That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

#2: Comfy shoes. It goes back to that fight or flight thing. I’ve never seen anyone outrun a machete slasher wearing flip-flops. Don’t ‘Jimmy Buffett’ yourself!



Giphy.com

#1: Be nice to everyone! You never know what someone is going through, and what might be their straw to break the camel’s back.

What is your tip for getting through this scary day? Tap the App and let us know!



Giphy.com