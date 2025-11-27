In today’s world, where “the customer is always right” and items are made to be replaced and not last, it’s no wonder that stores accept returns so easily. However, there are quite a few items that Walmart WON’T take back. We have a list of 23 surprising items that once you buy, you own.

Returns Weren't As Easy In The Past

Back in the mid to late 90s, my friends and I returned some stuff that wasn’t under the most honest of reasons. For example, my buddy’s PlayStation broke after 3 months of play. A plastic piece that held the disc in the tray. We tried the proper means to get a replacement, but they didn’t back their product.

Playstation video game console on sidewalk Vance A via Unsplash loading...

So, we went and bought a new one from Shopko, put the old one back in the box, and returned it for a replacement. I didn’t lose any sleep at night, since, in my mind, we just bought another PlayStation and got our money’s worth for the broken one (a system that should have lasted longer than 3 months).

Will that type of swap work today? Judging how multiple barcodes are on gaming console boxes that line up with the ones on the consoles, probably not. At least not anything that has already been open.

man walking down a frozen food section at a walmart store. Aack Yeo via Unsplash loading...

What have you tried to return and get turned away? Tap the App and let us know, and we just might add it to the list.

