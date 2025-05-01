There's a weird little place in Spokane that you've really gotta see. It's shaped like a milk bottle and oddly enough, that's its name.

The Milk Bottle - One of Spokane's Weirdest Shaped Buildings

I discovered this weird, but beloved, Spokane milk shaped building not in person, mind you, but online. It was mentioned by somebody in a thread on the Weird Spokane community.

The milk shaped building belongs to Mary Lou's Milk Bottle Desserts (802 W Garland Ave). They sell homemade ice cream, milkshakes, huckleberry cobbler, brownie sundaes, apple pie fries, elephant ears, root beer floats, and party cakes.

The Milk Bottle website says that huckleberry was the first flavor they made. It was so popular that it helped them expand their business into a catering company that services Eastern Washington and parts of Idaho.

Other Weird Spokane Places to Explore on a Side Trip

Other weird places to visit in Spokane includes a staircase inside the Greenwood Cemetary that is so creepy, I can't even show it to you. That's only just because I don't have any cool pictures--maybe you can send me some? Many people say the stairs are haunted and they hear screaming in the middle of the night there.

Greenwood Memorial Terrace Spokane Google Street View loading...

I've also heard that the Waikiki Springs Trailhead is haunted, too. Wait, how did we end up talking about all this haunted stuff?

Waikiki Springs Trailhead Spokane, WA Google Street View loading...

Let's rollerskate back around to the building shaped like a milk bottle. Some people yearn to give it a different color other than white, and some people just like taking pics of the building at night.

A white building that is shaped like a milk bottle. Google Street View loading...

No matter what time of day you go to The Milk Bottle, just remember to bring cash! Open Mondays thru Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 am to 3:00 p.m.

