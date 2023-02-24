Where Can You Be Legally Naked in Washington State? 

A little-known bit of information about Seattle is that city law allows you to be naked anywhere at any time, but not if you are making others uncomfortable or trying to freak people out. (No flashers please). There are places in Seattle like certain parks where nudity is acceptable, and there are some events like the solstice parade in the Fremont district where you might expect it.

Police Sgt. Sean Whitcomb says, “Being nude all by itself is not a law violation and nor would you expect to be investigated by the police, It’s the conduct that someone might perform while nude that would result in a criminal investigation.”

Is naked hiking legal? I’m still doing the research on that one but to me it just seems unwise. The possibility of backing into the “wrong tree” could ruin the whole day.

Other than Seattle there are a least three other locations in the state set aside for sun worshipers.

Lake Bronson Club is a 320-acre (130 ha) family nudist-park nestled in the Cascade foothills, 40 miles (64 km) northeast of Seattle.

Tiger Mountain Family Nudist Park is a recreational park at Tiger Mountain, 20 miles (32 km) east of Seattle.

Triangle Recreation Camp, established in 1975, is a tent camping and RV park for gay, lesbian, and transgender people, at the foothills of the Cascades, 21 mi (34 km) east of Granite Falls.

There are probably more locations around the state for you to let it all hang out, but I have to admit this is not for me. If you are into it, enjoy and don’t forget the sunscreen.