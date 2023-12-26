Two Northwest cities landed in the Top 10 Unsafe places in the U.S. during the holidays, according to reporting by FOX News.

The conclusions were based on data compiled for 182 cities by the home security company Vivint.

Seattle and Portland, Ore both landed in the Top 10 which represented the highest risk scores, according to Vivint's data.

Seattle was ranked 5th while Portland placed 10th on the list. St. Louis recorded the highest risk score which was based on the National Incident Based Reporting System, Google Trend searches for holiday security, National Insurance Crime Bureau statistics, Neighborhood Watch groups and security features for Airbnb listings.

Tacoma, WA was also cited for most crimes reported during the holidays per 100,000 people.

TIPS TO AVOID BEING A TARGET OF HOLIDAY CRIME

Your house may be sending a signal to thieves if it appears to be unoccupied, if you leave delivered packages or newspapers piled up on the porch or if there is never any activity in the driveway like vehicles occasionally parked there.