Man Gets Plea Deal In East Wenatchee Catalytic Converter Theft

A 40-year-old Seattle man will serve a 16-month prison term after reaching a plea deal for stealing catalytic converters in Wenatchee valley in late December of last year.

Dillan Bateman pleaded guilty Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court to five charges, including theft, malicious mischief and trying to elude police.

East Wenatchee Police recovered six catalytic converters and tools, including wire cutters and saws, from the bed of a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck after Bateman was arrested for attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license in Chelan County.

Douglas County Commissioner Steve Clem sentenced Bateman to 16 months for five counts, including attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

He as originally charged with nine crimes - four counts each for second-degree malicious mischief second-degree possession of stolen property - as well as theft.

The charges in Chelan County were dropped.

Bateman will make another appearance in court on Jan. 22 to determine restitution he'll have to pay.