Do you think this is a good idea for some WA state drivers to drive faster?

speeding loading...

Take a drive Look around the city where you live and it won't take long for you to realize that many people ignore the speed limit. You'll find the same thing when you drive on Interstate 90 especially throughout Eastern and Central Washington. Some lawmakers in Olympia have been talking about increasing the speed limit on I-90 from 70 mph to 75 mph in parts of Eastern Washington.

Get our free mobile app

THE PROPOSAL IS SPECIFICALLY FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON

However officials from the Washington State Patrol and Washington Traffic Safety Commission say it's a bad idea. In 2021 lawmakers asked the Washington State Department of Transportation to study the issue to see if a higher speed limit would benefit drivers between Ellensburg and Spokane. The study found increasing the speed would shave travel time by about five minutes and result in more traffic crashes and more gas burned.

Driving Fast Davyd Markovski on Unsplash loading...

TRAFFIC SAFETY OFFICIALS SAY AN INCREASE WOULD TAKE LIVES



The study says the increase in speed would also likely mean more traffic deaths. After the study was completed the Department of Transportation didn't move to change the speed limit so Sen. Brian Dansel, (R-Republic) has introduced a bill this year that would raise the speed limit to 75 mph between Ellensburg and the Spokane County line. The bill takes the final decision out of the hands of the transportation department in place it in the hands of state lawmakers.

Officials from the department say they hope the bill dies and never comes back in the interest of saving lives in Washington state.

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES: