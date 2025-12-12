Tired people need to take a break. I recommend a wonderful Washington winter vacation stay somewhere that won't break the bank too hard. I'm thinking something under 200 bucks would be good. Are you ready for an adventure?

#1: Port Townsend, Where You Can Stay in a Cool Castle

$196+ for two nights (cost varies depending on availability, FYI)

The Manresa Castle (651 Cleveland St) would make for an unforgettable winter vacation stay for a couple of nights. You can get a good deal for it on Airbnb if you pick the right dates in December. It even has a "haunted" history, so if you end up staying in Rooms 302 or 309 and see ghosts on your vacation, you'll get a 2-for-1 deal, ha!

Front View of Manresa Castle Hotel Photo Google Street View loading...

#2: Pacific Beach State Park

$77.21 a night

They have yurts on the beach - you don't see that every day now do ya? Plus, you can go hiking, crabbing, and bird watching, too.

Pacific Beach State Park in Pacific Beach, WA Pacific Beach State Park. Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

You will need to get a Discover Pass if you want to explore during the day because Pacific Beach (49 2nd St S) is on state park grounds, and if you plan on doing any pot crabbing on the beach, you'll need to get a shellfish permit.

#3: Wallace Falls State Park

$61.05 per night

The lucky ones snag one of the cabins facing the mountains at Wallace Falls. You won't be far from the gigantic waterfall neither!

a gigantic waterfall at Wallace Falls State Park in Gold Bar, WA Wallace Falls. Photo Credit Meg Von Haartman on Unsplash loading...

Well, you've got your pick between a castle, a cabin in the mountains, or a yurt on the beach. What's it going to be?