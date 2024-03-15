Washington Only has 10 Locations for the Worst Pizza in the US
The Pacific Northwest isn't really known for its pizza options. While New York/New Jersey fights it out with Chicago on who has the best pizza (crispy, foldable crust vs deep dish pie of cheese), and while both have great arguments as both of those style of pizza is amazing, we here in Washington just kinda know pizza as crust, sauce, cheese and maybe some toppings. Nothing too fancy. There are famous chain staples like Pizza Hut and Dominos as well as options like Little Caesars, Papa Murphy's and even regional favorites like Mod Pizza out of Seattle.
When you have multiple options for places, through process of elimination, there has to be a worst.
Washington State is home to 10 locations for the worst pizza according to 24/7 Wall St. And it may have been a pizza you've tried at least once in your life, though it may have been a few years, if ever.
Where is the Worst Pizza in Washington State?
According to 24/7 Wall St. the worst pizza belongs to Chuck E. Cheese.
Yakima doesn't have a Chuck E. Cheese but there is one in Tri-Cities, a couple in Spokane, one in Vancouver and the rest around the Seattle/Tacoma area.
There were talks of Yakima getting a Chuck E. Cheese which I would welcome, but it hasn't happened as of writing this.
First of all, I honestly don't mind the pizza at Chuck E. Cheese.
On the other hand, you're not supposed to be going to Chuck E. Cheese for the pizza. It's a big ol' arcade with fun and games and, yeah, they serve food, too. Any place where food is the second thought is never meant to be 5-star restaurant quality. When it is, it's worth celebrating but, really Chuck E. Cheese is more of an arcade that happens to have pizza.
Sure, I'd literally rather eat a $5 pizza bought in the frozen pizza section at any grocery store than a Chuck E. Cheese pizza, but I'm here to defend it's not that bad. It's not great, but shouldn't be the worst.
