Jackknifed 18-Wheeler Blocks U.S. 97 Monday

There are no injuries after a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocked U.S. highway 97 for more than two hours Monday morning.

Troopers say 34-year-old Jatinder Bhatti of Bakersfield, California was driving northbound near Blewett Pass when he lost control just before 8am.

They say the rig became jackknifed due to ice and came to a stop blocking both lanes of the highway.

U.S. 97 was blocked until about 10:15am.

Bhatti was given a ticket for driving too fast for conditions.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.