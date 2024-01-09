Four Injured In Blewett Pass Head-On Crash

Four people have injuries following a head-on collision between a semi truck and a passenger car on Blewett Pass Monday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 97 at around 1:45 p.m. after another semi truck became jackknifed and blocked the southbound lanes.

"Another semi truck that had also been going southbound went to pass the jackknifed semi and went into the oncoming lanes and that's when it struck a passenger car head-on."

Weber says the semi driver who attempted to pass is being blamed for causing the crash and that weather conditions were also a factor.

"It was ugly and messy out there and the roadway conditions were definitely a factor. But the semi truck driver did make an illegal pass into a non-passing lane and was cited for improper passing."

All four occupants of the car were transported to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee with injuries, including 56-year-old Marnie G. Gonzalez and 58-year-old Roneo P. Gonzalez of Seattle, and Charlie C. Megia and Rhodora A Megia - both 64 of Tukwila.

The driver of the passing semi, 61-year-old Dorel Buse of Vancouver (WA) was uninjured in collision.

Traffic on the highway was blocked for several hours while crews cleared the wreckage and investigators worked the scene.