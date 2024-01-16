The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has announced the Top Ten Royalty Candidates who will compete in the Cashmere Valley Royalty Selection Pageant on February 10th at Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.

Dania Cuevas Sandoval, daughter of Jose Luis and María Adriana Cuevas (W)

Samantha Dodd, daughter of Greg and Karen Dodd (E)

Lexie Fennell, daughter of Dave and Heather Fennell (E)

Betsy Gomez-Aviles, daughter of Alberto Gomez and Celina Aviles (W)

Esty Gonzalez, daughter of Juan and Cristina Gonzalez (E)

Jenissa Hepton, daughter of Tiffany Gardner, and Jeff and Heather Hepton (W)

Laurel Patterson, daughter of Libby Hickman and Carl Patterson (E)

Catelyn Shearer, daughter of Jim and Christy Shearer (W)

Ella Stimmel, daughter of Taylor and Leah Stimmel (E)

Ava Porter, daughter of Kristy Allen, and Sean and Shelby Porter (W)

The Queen and Two Princesses will be crowned to reign over the 105th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival April 25th - May 5th, 2024.

Junior Royalty

A Junior Royal Court program is open to 5th grade girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts including students in private schools or a home school setting.

The Junior Royal Court program is about to begin and here are the key dates if you know an interested young candidate.

January 31st

Applications will be mailed to all fifth-grade girls. Verify the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts have the correct mailing address

February 22nd

Applications and an essay must be turned in to the Apple Blossom Festival Office at 2 South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee by 3pm.

For more information on the Junior Royalty Program, contact the Festival Office @ (509) 662-3616

The Selection Process

A Junior Royalty Judging Committee will select finalists. Judges will check essays for grammar, spelling and originality.

April 29th

The parents of the finalists will be contacted

March 4th

The finalists will gather to write an additional essay of 1 page or less on a different topic than their original submission.

March 6th

Parents of the Junior Royalty selections will be contacted and the announcements are made at each girl's school during an assembly later that morning.

The theme of this years festival is "Lovin Every Minute Of It" For more information, visit the festival website