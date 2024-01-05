For over two dozen High school seniors in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts, the countdown to the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant begins next week..

A total of 26 preliminary candidates hope to take the next step and advance to the Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Top 10 during a series of three events on Monday and Tuesday.

The first step for the hopefuls comes at a preliminary judging event on Monday, January 8th at Numerica PAC The candidates will be questioned by five judges about their backgrounds, post graduation plans and will account for 20% of the judge's scoring. Monday's "Get To Know You" event begins at 5:30pm and is free to attend and open to the public.

On Tuesday, January 9th, the 24 candidates return to the Numerica PAC to present their Top 10 Speeches which represents 80% of a candidate's Top 10 score. The program begins at 10am is also open to the public.

The Apple Blossom Festival Top 10 Royalty Candidates will be announced on Tuesday evening, January 9th at 6pm at the Numerica PAC. 5 senior girls from the Wenatchee School District and 5 senior girls from the Eastmont School District will be chosen to compete in the Cashmere Bank Royalty Selection Pageant slated for February 10th, 2024. The Top 10 announcement is also free event and open to the public.

Tickets for the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant go on sale soon!

Good luck to all of the 2024 Preliminary Candidates!

