Knowles Road Project Extended

The Knowles Road Improvement Project will continue to force the closure of Knowles Road for a little while longer.

According to Chelan County Public Works, it was the department's hope that the road would be able to re-open to one lane between School Street and American Fruit Road by the end of the week.

However, the project is roughly a week behind schedule. Knowles Road is now project to re-open to one lane, flagger-controlled traffic during the week of August 15th.

Drivers through the area will need to continue using Crestview Road as a detour for a bit longer.

Currently, crews are installing gabion walls, which help to minimize slope impacts to the roadway.