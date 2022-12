Chelan County Fire District 6 has been working a major fire at the old Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor.

Fire Chief Phil Mosher says they were on the scene at 1am. Main Street in Monitor from Hwy 2/92 to the railroad tracks has been closed as there fire hoses across the roadway.

Mosher says the fire has generated a lot of smoke, and it's been difficult to contain.

This is a developing story with more details coming.