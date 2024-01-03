Learn to Snowshoe with Wenatchee Parks & Rec & WA State Parks

Get out there and enjoy the beautiful winter season on snowshoes.

The City of Wenatchee Parks Department in partnership with Washington State Parks, will offer guided snowshoe hikes on the last two Saturdays in January. Registration is open for the sessions on January 20th and 27th.

The guided hikes will take place at Squilchuck State Park, located eight miles south of Wenatchee, WA at 10:00am and should last about two hours. Snowshoes are provided for those who need them.

Organizers say the snowshoe hikes are suitable for all ages and ability levels. Hikes are guided by WA State Park rangers on family-friendly trails and designed for beginners to learn the basics of snowshoeing.

The registration fee is $8 for adults and $5.25 for adult and kids 13 and younger who are residents of the city. For non-residents; $8.50 for adults, $6 for kids 13 and under.

There are a limited number of registrations for each hike so Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Coordinator Sarah Fitzgerald encourages early registration at www.wenatcheewa.gov/register For more information, call Fitzgerald at (509) 888-3292

