Leavenworth City Council swore in Tibor Lak to the council Friday.

City of Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said the council picked Lak due to his previous experience on Leavenworth City Council.

Lak previously served on the council for three terms before losing his seat in 2016. He is also a business owner and was on the board for Projekt Bayern.

Once appointed, Lak agreed to step down from Projekt Bayern