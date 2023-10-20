Ballots are in the mail for the General Election on November 7th. Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore tells voters they should expect to receive their ballot by Monday afternoon. If a ballot has not arrived, Moore urges voters to contact their auditors office and a replacement can be mailed out.

Voters have until October 30th to update their voter registration by mail or online at VoteWA.gov

After October 30th, changes to a voter's registration must be completed in person at the Auditor's Office. Registration can be completed up until 8pm on election Day, November 7th.

Moore is asking voters to carefully consider the candidates and mark their selections, then return the ballot sooner rather than later.

"The sooner they (voters) can return them, the better opportunity we have, if there are any problems with their submission so we can contact them and get it corrected before we certify the election" Moore explained

Ballots are due in ballot drop boxes by 8pm on Election Day or postmarked November 7th.

Moore is anticipating the interest in local races will push voter participation a little higher than normal in off year election cycles that typically draw around 47% turnout. Moore is hoping for around 55% return

In addition to Mayoral races in Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Chelan, every seat on the Wenatchee School Board is on the ballot as well as elections for City Council throughout Chelan County.

Chelan County Voters Guide