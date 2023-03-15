Lights, Camera, Action, Wenatchee Skyhawks Football Is Back

It's up-tempo. It's high scoring. It's Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks football.

Washington State's only professional indoor football team is gearing up for another season of high-octane excitement.

"Nonstop. Fun. Gladiators competing on a 50 yard surface. Fast pace and fun for the whole entire family." President/Director Of Operations Theo Hall said.

The season kicks off April 8th in the Town Toyota Center against the Idaho Horseman. It's the first of six home games for the Skyhawks.

"We're starting off with a opening act for our games. We also have our Lady Skyhawks that will perform. We will have a halftime show. I don't want any dead time. I want always something going on, in between quarters, in between timeouts, interacting with the crowd, just having a whole bunch of fun." Hall said.

Many of the players you'll see on the field have NFL, CFL, XFL, and USFL experience. Some of them return from a 2022 season where the Skyhawks reached the championship game, losing to the Tri-City Rush.

The quarterback is arguably the most important position on the field, but Hall says not so fast.

"I think the center and nose guard is probably one of the most important positions on the field and then comes quarterbacks and receivers," Hall said. "Going to go with my big boys up front. It's the most important thing that we need."

Tickets are on sale. Cheap seats are $15. You can take advantage of group rates and corporate rates along with senior and military discounts. If you want to get real close to the action, buy a ticket to the Skyhawk Nest.

"You could have a football player land on your lap, a ball in your adult beverage or soda. You might get a cleat or gloves in your hot dog and that's generally what you pay for, that excitement. It's up close, very close." Hall said.

For those wanting to buy tickets, you can get them at the Town Toyota Center or score them now by going to the Skyhawks website.

