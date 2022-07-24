Link Transit Consider Giving Bus Drivers $2,500 Bonus Checks Amid Rising Inflation Fears

Reeling from rising inflation rates and understaffing, Link Transit proposed a one-time retention payment for current and future bus drivers. However, the Link Transit board decided they need more information.

Link Transit’s Administrative Services Manager Lynn Bourton and Finance Manager Nick Covey presented this proposal during the July 19 Link Transit board meeting.

The program suggested giving bus drivers a one-time payment of $2,500 after August 1 and another payment on January 5, 2023. They also proposed giving new employees a one-time payment of $2,000 to encourage more applicants to apply.

As of June, the US CPI rose to 9.1%. These bonuses are geared towards combating their growing understaffing issue, along with higher rent and living costs for their drivers.

Impact to the budget would be $585,000, however Bourton explained how Link currently sits at $1.1 million under budget.

This past year, non-bargaining drivers received a 3.67% wage increase due to rising living costs, along with a 4-16% raise for bargaining drivers.

Teamsters Local 760 Business Agent and Political Coordinator Paul Parmley said they should reject the proposal until more information is given.

After the presentation, Kyle Steinburg made the motion to reject the proposal, with Commissioner Bob Bugert, Bob Goedde, Marc Straub voting for the rejection and Anne Hessburg, Commissioner Tiffany Gehring, Mark Kulaas, Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher, and Joyce Huber being against it.

After that motion failed, Fletcher made a second motion to table this action item until they could gather more information. The motion passed, with everyone except Kyle Steinburg and Marc Straub voting to reject the item overall.

Discussion on bonuses will be revisited once the board receives more information on the effect this will have on inflation.