Link Transit To Be At Earth Day Events In Leavenworth, Chelan

Link Transit will have a booth at two Earth Day events this weekend.

The transit will be at the Chelan Earth Day Fair on Saturday and the Leavenworth Community Earth Day Fair on Sunday.

Link Transit spokesperson Eric West says Earth Day events are a natural fit for them.

"Public transit has always been viewed as a pretty sustainable contributor to a lot of environmental issues, noise pollution, sound pollution, congestion, etc, etc, so, it just makes sense for us to have a presence at these events," said West.

Link is also running a special shuttle bus service on Saturday in Leavenworth between its Willkommen Park & Ride location and the fair in Enchantment Park.

West says transit services fit nicely into the concept of Earth Day.

“Environmentally it makes sense to ride transit,” West said. “You’re taking a car off the road and saving some natural resources in that regard.”

Link Transit was also one of the first transit companies in the country to use electric buses not connected to aerial wires.

It now has a fleet of 23 zero-emission electric buses.

The Leavenworth Community Earth Day Fair is on Sunday, April 21, from 11-4 p.m. at Enchantment Park in Leavenworth.

The event page states, “Join us for a fun-filled day of live music, food, local vendors, educational booths, and activities for all ages."

The Chelan Earth Day Fair takes place on Saturday, April 20 from 10 am – 4 pm at 218 S Emerson St., Riverwalk Park in Chelan.

It bills itself as a family event with live entertainment, children’s activities, educational displays, electric cars, a book sale and a plant sale.

Among the Chelan event sponsors are Lake Chelan Research Institute, Keep it Blue Lake Chelan, Chelan Douglas Land Trust, and Cascadia Conservation District.

The actual official Earth Day always takes place on April 22.